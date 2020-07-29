NewsBusan News

90 Cases of Coronavirus Now Confirmed From Russian Vessels in Busan

BeFM News

As 12 additional sailors were confirmed from Russian fishing vessel P, a total of 90 cases have been confirmed from crewmembers on Russian vessels in the past month.

Russian vessel P entered Sinseondae Pier of North Port on the 8th. Including 32 sailors confirmed on the 24th, it has reported a total of 44 patients.

The quarantine officials will conduct additional tests on the rest of the crew next week.

Meanwhile, another ship repair worker who worked onboard the Russian vessel tested positive.  The patient was admitted to Masan Medical Center as a resident of Gimhae City, Gyeongnam.

Travel

