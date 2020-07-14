9th Arab Film Festival Begins Tomorrow in Busan and Seoul

The 9th Arab Film Festival runs from July 16 through July 21 at the Busan Cinema Center and features 11 great films for 1,000 won.
This year’s festival has been scaled back to Busan and Seoul this year, with films being screened at Arthouse Momo.
You can check out the movie schedules here.
Event Information
Non-Competition International Film Festival
Period: July 16 – July 21, 2020
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 1,000 won for all
Website: www.dureraum.org, arabfestival.or.kr/en/filmfestival/about.php
Film List
Papicha
The Perfect Candidate
Scales
Noura’s Dream
17-Women Football in the Middle East
Haifa Street
The Unknown Saint
Heritages
It Must Be Heaven
The Cave
Photocopy