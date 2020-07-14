9th Arab Film Festival Begins Tomorrow in Busan and Seoul

The 9th Arab Film Festival runs from July 16 through July 21 at the Busan Cinema Center and features 11 great films for 1,000 won.

This year’s festival has been scaled back to Busan and Seoul this year, with films being screened at Arthouse Momo.

Event Information

Non-Competition International Film Festival

Period: July 16 – July 21, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 1,000 won for all

Website: www.dureraum.org, arabfestival.or.kr/en/filmfestival/about.php

Film List

Papicha

The Perfect Candidate

Scales

Noura’s Dream

17-Women Football in the Middle East

Haifa Street

The Unknown Saint

Heritages

It Must Be Heaven

The Cave

Photocopy

Movie Times