Events

9th Busan MICE Festival

BeFM News

The city of Busan City will kick off the 9th Busan MICE Festival at Haeundae BEXCO today in order to take a leap forward in the local MICE industry, which has been greatly reduced due to COVID-19.

It is the first event hosted by the city since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Busan.

This event is co-hosted by the Busan Tourism Organization, BEXCO, Busan Economic Promotion Agency, and Busan Tourism MICE Promotion Association.

The event will start with a round-table conference to explore MICE development plans, followed by the announcement of Busan Tourism and Mining Promotion Association vision, the launching ceremony of the Busan Convention Industry Association, MICE Leaders Forum, and PT Show for the Meeting Technology brand.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Events

HQ Gwangan’s Open Mic Returns this Friday

Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan’s popular monthly open mic night is back for a night of great tunes and fun.
Read more
Events

Concerning the ‘ART’

Haps Staff -
The Museum of Contemporary Art Busa is hosting its latest exhibition "Concerning the ART" until July 26
Read more
Events

Busan Museum of Art: Collection Highlights

Haps Staff -
Busan Museum of Art is hosting a collection highlights from artists Lee Leenam, Lee Yongbaek, Jennifer Steinkamp, Jeon Joonho & Moon Kyungwon, Siren Jung Eunyoung, and Jesper Just.
Read more
Events

Ocean Jeju

Haps Staff -
The Korea National Maritime Museum is hosting an "Ocean Jeju" exhibition through July 5.
Read more
Events

Gaya Spirit: Iron and Tune

Haps Staff -
A Joint Special Exhibition of the Busan Museum and National Museum of Korea.
Read more
Events

Liquid Arts Returns this Saturday at Ovantgarde

Haps Staff -
Liquid Arts Open Stage will return on Saturday, May 9th at 8 pm at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Check Out the Dureraum Wind Festival Orchestra Concert Tomorrow

Music Haps Staff -
The Dureraum Wind Festival Orchestra will host a concert Saturday evening at 5 p.m. at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

Masks Now Required for All Bus Passengers

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced on May 21 that it is mandatory for all passengers to wear a mask.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Four Places to Go in Sacheon For a Healing Day Trip

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Sacheon, in Gyeongnam province, has some great destinations for those looking to avoid crowds and seek pleasure for a great day trip while maintaining social distance.
Read more

5월 21일부터, 버스 이용 시 마스크 꼬~옥 써주세요

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 5월 21일부터 버스를 이용하는 승객에 대해 마스크 착용 의무화를 시행한다고 밝혔다. 마스크 착용 의무화 시행은 5월 21일부터 5월 26일까지 계도기간을 거쳐 5월 27일 본격 시행한다.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
67 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
23 °

Dine & Drink

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more

Seoul Grabs 4 Spots in Asia’s Top 50 Best Bars List

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Four bars in Seoul made the top 50 rankings as the 2020 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars was recently released.
Read more

Enjoy One of the City’s Open-terrace Cafes

Dine & Drink Ji Young Moon -
The onslaught of summer heat is near an end and its the perfect time to seek out shade at one of the city's open air cafes.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea