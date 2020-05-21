The city of Busan City will kick off the 9th Busan MICE Festival at Haeundae BEXCO today in order to take a leap forward in the local MICE industry, which has been greatly reduced due to COVID-19.

It is the first event hosted by the city since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Busan.

This event is co-hosted by the Busan Tourism Organization, BEXCO, Busan Economic Promotion Agency, and Busan Tourism MICE Promotion Association.

The event will start with a round-table conference to explore MICE development plans, followed by the announcement of Busan Tourism and Mining Promotion Association vision, the launching ceremony of the Busan Convention Industry Association, MICE Leaders Forum, and PT Show for the Meeting Technology brand.