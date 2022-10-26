Image: City of Busan
9th International Conference for Attracting the World Expo 2030 to Busan Takes Place Today

Haps Staff

The 9th International Conference for Attracting the World Expo 2030 to Busan takes place today as a hybrid event/live streaming on Youtube and at The Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Seoul

James Allen Dator, the Director of the Hawaii Research Center for Futures Studies, will give the Keynote speech.

Program Overview

Event Time Program
Opening Ceremony
&
Keynote Speech		 14:00~14:30
(30’)		 Opening Ceremony
14:30~15:10
(40’)		 Keynote Speech and Q&A
“Climate Change, Expo for coexistence with nature”
15:10~15:20
(10’)		 Performance and Photo
Expert Session 15:35~16:30
(55’)		 Session 1: Green Technology Session
“Expo as the activation stage of Green Ecosystem”
16:30~17:20
(50’)		 Session 2: People & ESG Session
“Expo for social value”

* This program is subject to change.

