The 9th International Conference for Attracting the World Expo 2030 to Busan takes place today as a hybrid event/live streaming on Youtube and at The Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Seoul
James Allen Dator, the Director of the Hawaii Research Center for Futures Studies, will give the Keynote speech.
Program Overview
|Event
|Time
|Program
|Opening Ceremony
&
Keynote Speech
|14:00~14:30
(30’)
|Opening Ceremony
|14:30~15:10
(40’)
|Keynote Speech and Q&A
“Climate Change, Expo for coexistence with nature”
|15:10~15:20
(10’)
|Performance and Photo
|Expert Session
|15:35~16:30
(55’)
|Session 1: Green Technology Session
“Expo as the activation stage of Green Ecosystem”
|16:30~17:20
(50’)
|Session 2: People & ESG Session
“Expo for social value”
* This program is subject to change.