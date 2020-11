The 9th edition of the Swedish Fim Festival will take place from November 5th to the 11th at the Busan Cinema Center.

Ten films will be screened and COVID-19 measures will be taken at the theater.

Event Information

Period: November 5 – November 11, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 1,000 won

Website

Film List

The Mozart Brothers

Loving Couples

Girl in Tail

The Man Who Played With Fire

The Raft

Aniara

Lucky One

Sune vs Sune

Britt Marie was Here

King of Atlantis

Movie Times