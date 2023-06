The 9th UN International Day of Yoga event will open at Gwangalli Beach from 5:30 pm today.

Hosted by the Indian Embassy to South Korea and the Indian Cultural Centre, the event will actively promote the World Expo 2030 Busan, and aims to expand Korea-India diplomatic relations in line with the 50th anniversary of relations this year.

Sponsored by BeFM, participants will receive free yoga-related souvenirs.