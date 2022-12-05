Image: Gimhae City
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

9th World Christmas Cultural Festival Underway in Gimhae Until December 26

Haps Staff

The 9th World Christmas Cultural Festival, hosted by the Christmas Cultural Festival Promotion Committee and sponsored by Gyeongnam province and Gimhae City, is a festival of harmony in which exotic Christmas cultures from various countries are enjoyed in one place.  

At 15 p.m. on the 3rd, a large tree lighting ceremony was held at the Citizen’s Bell Square, and, the beautiful lights of the Christmas tree decorations will warm the cold winter in the Citizen’s Bell Square and Bunseong Square until the 26th. 

From 2 p.m. on the 11th, various side events such as the opening ceremony, World Christmas Tree Decorating Contest, World Christmas Food Experience, and Carol Song Contest will be held at Bunseong Square.  

