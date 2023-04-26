A Guide to the Ultimate Night Out in Seoul

If you’re headed to the South Korean capital for a night out, you’ll likely want to make sure that you absolutely make the most of it.

While simply going out with your friends and seeing what unfurls before you is certainly an option, you might want to ensure that you’re not wasting an opportunity to see sights that you might not get to see for a good long while.

Alcohol might end up being quite a large part of that due to the presence of a strong drinking culture in the country. If that’s not of interest to you, there are absolutely alternatives, but they might be a little less obvious at first than the pastimes that involve alcohol.

Going to the Casino

This could be something that stands apart from drinking, though you might run into another problem due to the complex relationship that South Korea has with gambling. In some forms, it’s more open to visitors than it is to locals, but you might have your sights set on something like video poker, at outlets like jackpotcitycasino.com. Online gambling, however, is very restricted in South Korea, and while you might be able to brush up on these laws completely to understand the dos and don’ts before you try, you might find it more beneficial to keep your video poker sessions as a way of passing the time on the flight over – with the security of the venue providing all the comfort you need to relax into the journey.

Bar Crawl

That being said, it might be that you’re more than happy to embrace the drinking culture. If that’s the case, sitting in your hotel room and drinking isn’t the route that’s going to allow you to see as much of this city as possible – so, going from bar to bar might be the best alternative. If this is something that you do semi-regularly back home, this can be a great point of comparison – especially if you’re with that same group, but there might be problems that you run into relating to the price if you’ve allocated a certain amount of money to the trip.

However, if this isn’t something that you do very regularly, it might be a novel way to celebrate the trip and explore the city at the same time.

Seoul Sky

It might be, however, that you had your sights set on something that was more strictly unique to the area that you find yourself in. If that’s the case, your eyes are very likely going to be drawn to the Seoul Sky, the enormous building that will likely grant you a very memorable view. So, when you find yourself at a time when it’s dark enough and the city lights are as luminous as they can be, you might find that making your way to the top of this tower can give you a good impression of how truly vast Seoul is. Seeing a city from this vantage is bound to change your impression of it, and it might leave you with a lasting image of your time here.