Enjoy a special exhibition to celebrate the opening of Busan Metropolitan Library: A Record of Memory.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the library is limiting the number of visitors to 10 at a time in the exhibition hall.
The exhibit features artwork related to archiving to celebrate the opening of the Busan Metropolitan Library as the city’s representative library.
Event Information
Period: November 4, 2020 – January 10, 2021
Venue: Busan Metropolitan Library
Free admission
Address: 33, Sasang-ro 310beon-gil, Sasang-gu, Busan
How to get there: About a 2-minute walk from Deokpo Station, Metro Line No. 2
Website: library.busan.go.kr