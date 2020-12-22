Enjoy a special exhibition to celebrate the opening of Busan Metropolitan Library: A Record of Memory.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the library is limiting the number of visitors to 10 at a time in the exhibition hall.

The exhibit features artwork related to archiving to celebrate the opening of the Busan Metropolitan Library as the city’s representative library.

Event Information

Period: November 4, 2020 – January 10, 2021

Venue: Busan Metropolitan Library

Free admission

Address: 33, Sasang-ro 310beon-gil, Sasang-gu, Busan

How to get there: About a 2-minute walk from Deokpo Station, Metro Line No. 2

Website: library.busan.go.kr