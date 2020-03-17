Lifestyle

A Third of Churches in Busan Held Services Last Weekend

Amid the growing number of coronavirus patients around the country and the cluster outbreak at a church in Seongnam, it was revealed that almost 1 in 3 churches in Busan held services last weekend.

According to the Busan Ilbo, the city announced that there are a total of 1,621 local churches and among them, 1,425 churches were contacted by city and 455 of them held a service last weekend.

The majority of these are said to be small and medium-sized churches with less than 1,000 believers.

An official from Busan City said that they are continuously asking for the suspension of services, however, these small and medium-sized churches have been uncooperative.

A church official who spoke to the Busan Ilbo said that it is important for the services to continue because “they run on donations for the operation of the church.”

46 people were confirmed for coronavirus at the Grace River Church in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, raising more issues of why churches are still having services in the country amidst the increasing cluster breakouts.

