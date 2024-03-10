A Visual Celebration of the Olympic and Paralympic Games: Student-Led Photography Exhibition to be Held at the International School of Busan

International School of Busan (ISB) Secondary Student Cristina Navarro is inspiring international cooperation through art, sport, and community, by opening a unique and thoughtful photography display at her school.

The exhibition ““Champion.ne.s”, which was first held at the Alliance Francaise, is now opening at ISB, and features four inspiring athletes taken by four talented photographers. The exhibition shakes up stereotypes and celebrates the hard work of both the photographers and the athletes.

The initiative to bring the exhibition to ISB has been student-led from the start; organized by Ms. Navarro, and in collaboration with the Alliance Francaise, the Grade 11 senior took on the role of communications, organizing, advertising, curator and more, all for the preparation of the exhibition and championing international collaboration in support of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Ms. Navarro stated, “The exhibition allows for harsh stereotypes to be broken and is an eye-opener to many. Whether you are interested in the arts or sports, the exhibition beautifully captures the stories of these athletes who all dedicate their lives to a more inclusive society.”

The exhibition runs on Monday, March 11th, 2024 at the International School of Busan, and is open to members of the ISB Community.

To enquire about the public exhibition held at the Alliance Francaise, please visit www.afbusan.co.kr .