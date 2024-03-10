Image: Alliance Franciase
Arts & CultureBusiness Spotlight

A Visual Celebration of the Olympic and Paralympic Games: Student-Led Photography Exhibition to be Held at the International School of Busan

By ISB News

International School of Busan (ISB) Secondary Student Cristina Navarro is inspiring international cooperation through art, sport, and community, by opening a unique and thoughtful photography display at her school.

The exhibition ““Champion.ne.s”, which was first held at the Alliance Francaise, is now opening at ISB, and features four inspiring athletes taken by four talented photographers. The exhibition shakes up stereotypes and celebrates the hard work of both the photographers and the athletes.

The initiative to bring the exhibition to ISB has been student-led from the start; organized by Ms. Navarro, and in collaboration with the Alliance Francaise, the Grade 11 senior took on the role of communications, organizing, advertising, curator and more, all for the preparation of the exhibition and championing international collaboration in support of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Ms. Navarro stated, “The exhibition allows for harsh stereotypes to be broken and is an eye-opener to many. Whether you are interested in the arts or sports, the exhibition beautifully captures the stories of these athletes who all dedicate their lives to a more inclusive society.”

The exhibition runs on Monday, March 11th, 2024 at the International School of Busan, and is open to members of the ISB Community.

To enquire about the public exhibition held at the Alliance Francaise, please visit www.afbusan.co.kr .

Image: Alliance Francaise
ISB News
ISB Newshttps://www.isbusan.org/
ISB is an International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum school, offering IB programmes for all students from pre-kindergarten to the diploma programme in Grade 11 and 12.

Related Articles

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

ECCK Hosting the Busan Information Session & Networking Night on March 29

Busan Biennale Reveals its 2024 Plans

Gijang Anchovy Festival Canceled This Year

This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices Exhibition Underway

What’s On in Busan: March 4 – March 10

The Latest

Mayor Park Meets with Czech Ambassador Ivan Ivan Jančárek for Cooperation Talks

Supermarkets Mandatory Sunday Closing Days to Be Changed From May

Busan to Pilot a New Tagless Payment System for Public Transportation

Sugar For The Thrill: The Christian Savill Interview

Second LCT Base Jumper Identified

Daegu Sees a Sharp Rise in Foreign Tourism in 2023

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
22 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Sun
11 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 