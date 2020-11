Abnormal Taphouse and Cantina in Haeundae have added its first Korean dish options for the winter season.

A winter delicacy from Pohang called Gwamegi for 30,000 won as well as odaengtang and golbaengi moochim for 20,000 won are also added to the menu.

Soju is also available for the first time for 4,500 won a bottle.