About 10,000 People Visited Jinju’s ‘Flow of Korean Coloring Exhibition’ Two Weeks After Opening

There is a lot of enthusiasm for viewing the special exhibition “The Flow of Korean Color Painting: A City Where True Colors and True Lights Flow” held at the Jinju Lee Seong-ja Art Museum and the Jinju National Museum.

The special exhibition, co-hosted by the city of Jinju and the Jinju National Museum, started on March 22, and over 10,000 visitors visited the exhibition hall after its opening. The response was great not only from the citizens of Jinju but also from the residents of Western Gyeongnam and Yeong-Honam.

Immediately after the opening, on March 23, the 15th Jongjeong of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism visited Seongpas, followed by Min Byeong-chan, director of the National Museum of Korea, and Jeong Young-soo, global advisor to CJ Group on April 1. Celebrities from all walks of life are also lining up to see this special exhibition by visiting the Lee Seong-ja Museum of Art.

Min Byeong-chan, director of the National Museum of Korea, who provided active cooperation in the exhibition planning and rental of works, said, “This exhibition in Jinju is meaningful in that it provides a cultural space and cultural enjoyment that local residents who lack the opportunity to view large special exhibitions can freely use. We are making a new history of museums and art galleries,” he said.

This exhibition is a special exhibition that covers all color paintings in Korea from ancient times to modern times, including works by Park Saeng-gwang, a painter from Jinju, known as the Picasso of Korea, ‘Cheonsan Daeryupdo’, which is said to be the work of King Gongmin of the Goryeo Dynasty, colored paintings by Kim Hong-do and Shin Yun-bok, and Lee Yoo-tae, Park Rae-hyeon, Park No-soo, Cheon Kyung-ja, and Oh Tae-hak are showing a total of 74 works.

The special exhibition can be viewed free of charge at Jinju Lee Seong-ja Art Museum and Jinju National Museum until June 19.