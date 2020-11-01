About Wine Hosting South African Pinotage Tasting This Saturday

About Wine will be hosting their next wine tasting this Saturday night at Stereobooks with a look at South Africa’s most famous red cultivar, Pinotage.

The 5 different types of wine are paired with some nice snacks and a brief presentation on the history and characteristics that make this grape so unique.

Lots of wine will be tasted and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed as always.

Spaces will be limited to 14 guests for optimal social distancing so book your spot to avoid missing out.

Tickets for the event cost 40,000 won.