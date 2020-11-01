Dine & Drink

About Wine Hosting South African Pinotage Tasting This Saturday

Haps Staff

About Wine will be hosting their next wine tasting this Saturday night at Stereobooks with a look at South Africa’s most famous red cultivar, Pinotage.

The 5 different types of wine are paired with some nice snacks and a brief presentation on the history and characteristics that make this grape so unique.

Lots of wine will be tasted and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed as always.

Spaces will be limited to 14 guests for optimal social distancing so book your spot to avoid missing out.

Tickets for the event cost 40,000 won.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Shuttle Announces “No Fee November” Promotion in Busan

Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced its new promotion "No Fee November", with no delivery fees in all zones in Busan.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Delaying Kimjang This Fall Could Save You a Bundle

Haps Staff -
Putting off making kimchi, or kimjang, this fall until late November to early December could save you a couple hundred thousand won.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Dining: Fresh Fish, Raw and Ready to Eat

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Though it's known as food that originates from Japanese sashimi, Koreans have actually enjoyed sliced raw fish since the days of the Goryeo and Joseon Dynasty eras.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Enjoy an Autumn Afternoon Tea Set at McQueen’s

Haps Staff -
Have a sweet afternoon with a delightful sight and taste with tasty sweets that symbolize autumn in McQueen's Lounge at the Ananti Hilton Busan.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Dining in Korea: Best Time to Go is During the Major Korean Holidays

Haps Staff -
Dining out during Korea's traditional holiday seasons are the best times to experience the country's diverse culinary selections a recent report shows.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Five COVID-ERA Fast Food Restaurant Best Practices

Don Southerton -
In the Food and Beverage sector in general, Fast Casual, Café’s, and QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants) have been adapting to COVID-19. Many of these practices, in fact, can be adapted even in dense urban areas like Seoul, South Korea.
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan: November 2 – November 8

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

부산시, 코로나19 방역과 시민이 즐기는 축제를 동시에!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 코로나바이러스감염증-19(코로나19)의 장기화 및 가을·겨울 재유행에 대비하여 방역수칙 준수가 가능하며 동시에 시민들이 안전하게 즐길 수 있도록 하반기 축제 개최를 준비한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

9th Swedish Film Festival To Run From November 5-11

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The 9th edition of the Swedish Fim Festival will take place from November 5th to the 11th at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more

Online: Busan International Port Conference 2020

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan International Port Conference 2020 will be held online under this year's theme "Life, Resilience and New Beginnings".
Read more

City of Busan Seeking Foreigners Living in Busan to Launch its Global Citizen Advisory Group

Busan News Busan City News -
A foreign citizen-participatory project to create the “International Tourism City Busan” together is being set up by the City of Busan.
Read more

About Wine Hosting South African Pinotage Tasting This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
About Wine will be hosting their next wine tasting this Saturday night at Stereobooks with a look at South Africa's most famous red cultivar, Pinotage.
Read more
Busan
light rain
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
93 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Mon
18 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
17 °

Dine & Drink

About Wine Hosting South African Pinotage Tasting This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
About Wine will be hosting their next wine tasting this Saturday night at Stereobooks with a look at South Africa's most famous red cultivar, Pinotage.
Read more

Shuttle Announces “No Fee November” Promotion in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced its new promotion "No Fee November", with no delivery fees in all zones in Busan.
Read more

Delaying Kimjang This Fall Could Save You a Bundle

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Putting off making kimchi, or kimjang, this fall until late November to early December could save you a couple hundred thousand won.
Read more

Dining: Fresh Fish, Raw and Ready to Eat

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Though it's known as food that originates from Japanese sashimi, Koreans have actually enjoyed sliced raw fish since the days of the Goryeo and Joseon Dynasty eras.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 