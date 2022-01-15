Activities to Promote 2030 Busan World Expo to be Held Until the 24th

Promotional activities to host the 2030 Busan World Expo will be held throughout Busan until the 24th.

The city of Busan said that it will hold promotional activities to host the Busan World Expo 2030 at major intersections and downtown areas in 205 dongs with the Busan Saemaeul Association, the Busan Branch of the Korea Freedom Federation, the Busan City Council for the Right Living Movement, and the E-bank Association until the 24th.

During work hours on weekdays, 10 people are placed at major intersections to conduct publicity activities using pickets and banners, and on weekends, publicity masks are distributed in downtown areas to arouse interest in the Busan World Expo 2030.

Online campaigns using social media will also be conducted.