Actors Kwon Yul & Han Seonhwa Tapped to Host the 27th BIFF Closing Ceremony

The 27th Busan International Film Festival has announced Kwon Yul and Han Seonhwa as hosts for the closing ceremony, which will take place on Friday, October 14.

The closing ceremony will hold the red carpet ceremony, the screening of the closing film, A Man, by director Ishikawa Kei, and award ceremonies, such as the Actor & Actress of the Year Award and New Currents Award.

Kwon Yul, who will be interacting with the audience as one of the closing ceremony hosts, visited the Busan International Film Festival in 2014 and 2019 with the films The Admiral: Roaring Currents (2013) and Champion (2017), respectively.

“It’s an honor to be able to enjoy the finale of the festival with the audience as host of the closing ceremony. As it is the largest cinematic ceremony in Asia, I will do my best to provide an appropriate finish to the festival,” he said.

Actress Han Seonhwa, who is heightening the audience’s anticipation with her first visit to the Busan International Film Festival this year, is steadily building a solid filmography with her performances in both films and drama series.

She shared her excitement by saying, “Thank you for inviting me as the host for the closing ceremony on my first visit to the Busan International Film Festival. I will do my best to ensure that the 27th Busan International Film Festival can have a grand finale with the participating film professionals and audience.”

The 27th Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from October 5th to Oct 14 at the Busan Cinema Center.