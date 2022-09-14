Actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Jeon Yeo-been to Host the 27th Busan International Film Festival’s Opening Ceremony

Actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Jeon Yeo-been have been confirmed as co-hosts for the 27th Busan International Film Festival’s opening ceremony, which will be held on October 5 at the Busan Cinema Center.

Previously, Ryu Jun-yeol has met with the audience in Busan after being invited to the 20th Busan International Film Festival’s Korean Cinema Today – Panorama section with One Way Trip (2015).

Jeon Yeo-been won the Actress of the Year Award at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival with After My Death (2017).

Both actors, who have continued their close relationship with the Busan International Film Festival over the years, will host the opening ceremony which is being held without social distancing for the first time after three years of the pandemic.

Ryu made his mark with a solid performance in his debut film Socialphobia (2014). Since then, he has continued on a versatile career path both in films and dramas by portraying preeminent characters, such as those in Reply 1988 (2015-2016), Lucky Romance (2016), Believer (2017), and A Taxi Driver (2017). In Alienoid (2022), released this July, the actor expanded his acting range with his character portrayal of ‘Mureuk’, a master who tries to get his hands on the divine sword.

Drawing rave reviews from the media and critics for her stunning acting skills in After My Death (2017), actress Jeon Yeo-been not only swept awards at major film festivals, but has also demonstrated her eclectic abilities as an actress through films and drama series including Night in Paradise (2019), Be Melodramatic (2019), and Vincenzo (2021). She established her impressive filmography one project at a time. Ahead of the release for the drama series A Time Called You, Jeon Yeo-been will greet the audience with Glitch (2022), a selection invited to the Busan International Film Festivals On Screen section.

Making its start with the opening ceremony on October 5th, the 27th Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from Oct 5th to October 14th at the Busan Cinema Center.