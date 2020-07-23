Actress Park Bo-young, Pianist Lim Dong-hyuk Appointed as Ambassadors for 16th JIMFF

Actress Park Bo-young and world-renowned pianist Lim Dong-hyuk were appointed as ambassadors for the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival.

Park Bo-young has shown great talent in music by appearing in music films as well as participating in movie OSTs, and pianist Lim Dong-hyuk, is a global star of classical music.

Park and Lim will share their impressions of being PR ambassadors at the opening ceremony of the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival, which begins on Thursday, August 13th.

A piano performance by Lim, which marks the opening of the festival, is also scheduled.

Jecheon International Music Film Festival, which celebrates its 16th anniversary this year, will be a non-face-to-face film festival in consideration of the safety of citizens and visitors and will be held through its official online channels.

The opening ceremony can be seen through V LIVE and the official YouTube channel, and screenings such as the opening film can be watched through the official online theater “Wavve”.