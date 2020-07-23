Image: JIMFF
EntertainmentMovies & TV

Actress Park Bo-young, Pianist Lim Dong-hyuk Appointed as Ambassadors for 16th JIMFF

Haps Staff

Actress Park Bo-young and world-renowned pianist Lim Dong-hyuk were appointed as ambassadors for the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival.

Park Bo-young has shown great talent in music by appearing in music films as well as participating in movie OSTs, and pianist Lim Dong-hyuk, is a global star of classical music.

Park and Lim will share their impressions of being PR ambassadors at the opening ceremony of the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival, which begins on Thursday, August 13th.

A piano performance by Lim, which marks the opening of the festival, is also scheduled.

Jecheon International Music Film Festival, which celebrates its 16th anniversary this year, will be a non-face-to-face film festival in consideration of the safety of citizens and visitors and will be held through its official online channels.

The opening ceremony can be seen through V LIVE and the official YouTube channel, and screenings such as the opening film can be watched through the official online theater “Wavve”.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Movies & TV

2020 Korea International Ocean Film Festival Begins Today

Haps Staff -
The 2020 Korea International Ocean Film Festival gets underway today for three days at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
Movies & TV

Ahn Sang-hoon Directs the Official Trailer of the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival

Haps Staff -
The official trailer of the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival, which recently decided to convert to a non-face-to-face film festival, has been released.
Read more
Movies & TV

9th Arab Film Festival Begins Tomorrow in Busan and Seoul

Haps Staff -
The 9th Arab Film Festival runs from July 16 through July 21 at the Busan Cinema Center and features 11 great films for 1,000...
Read more
Movies & TV

Retrospective on Wim Wenders Begins Today at the Busan Cinema Center

Haps Staff -
18 films from famed German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through August 2.
Read more
Movies & TV

They’re Back! – Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at Busan Cinema Center

Haps Staff -
The "2020 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings" at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from July 15 to August 26 at 8 p.m. at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
BIFF

BIFF May Make a 400 Car Drive-In Movie Theater at Busan North Port

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Film Festival is considering opening a 400 car drive-in movie theater this year near the Busan International Passenger Terminal in Dong-gu.
Read more

The Latest

HQ Gwangan’s Open Mic Returns this Friday

Events Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan’s popular monthly open mic night is back for a night of great tunes and fun.
Read more

Jeju Air to Operate Irregular Flight Service From Busan to Yang Yang

Travel Haps Staff -
Jeju Air has been cleared to operate flights from Busan's Gimhae Airport to Yang Yang, a popular tourist destination on Korea's east coast.
Read more

Busan Cafe Show Underway at BEXCO

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 16th edition of the Busan Cafe Show returns to BEXCO through Sunday featuring delicious coffees and desserts.
Read more

Millak Riverside Park to Restrict Entrance After Midnight Until August 15

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan Millak Waterside Park, a very popular outdoor venue, will be closed after midnight starting on the 25th.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Police Investigating Taekwondo Instructor For Beating His Students

Sports News BeFM News -
Police have begun to look into a physical assault case involving a Taekwondo instructor accused of beating and verbally harassing a 12-year-old disciple.
Read more
Busan
moderate rain
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
88 %
3.6kmh
90 %
Thu
23 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
25 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Cafe Show Underway at BEXCO

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 16th edition of the Busan Cafe Show returns to BEXCO through Sunday featuring delicious coffees and desserts.
Read more

HQ Gwangan Celebrates its 6th Anniversary Saturday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
On Saturday, July 25th, HQ Gwangan is celebrating its 6th anniversary with food, drink specials, and three bands for your enjoyment.
Read more

Openings: Gino’s Pizza Brings a Taste of New York to Haeundae Beach

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A welcome addition to the Haeundae dining scene, Gino's New York Pizza has opened its doors at the Pale de Cz.
Read more

Shuttle Begins New Pickup Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced the launch of their new self-pickup service which will allow customers to place on-demand pickup orders from restaurants they can retrieve themselves.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea