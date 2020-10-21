Image: AD Stars
AD STARS 2020 On-tact Festival Gets Underway Today

AD STARS 2020 On-tact (Online+Contact) Festival, which will be held online to prevent the spread of Covid-19, will be held from October 22 via www.adstars.org

You can meet various programs that correspond to this year’s theme, ‘Re:AD – rethink, redefine and redesign the advertising’. Winners Showcase, Conference for sharing discovery, conversion and insight, and 3D exhibition will be unveiled online.

All programs are free to anyone who is professionals or not and enjoy anywhere.

In the post-COVID-19 era, they would like to discuss the changing advertising and marketing industry and look at the right advertising meaning and future with a wider perspective.

Overseas Viewing (GMT)

– Winners Showcase & Online Exhibition: 1 AM, October 22, 2020 (GMT)

– Conference: 1 AM, October 22, 2020 (GMT) / 1 AM, October 23, 2020 (GMT)

Korean Viewing

– Winners Showcase & Online Exhibition: 10 AM, October 22, 2020 (KST)

– Conference: 10 AM, October 22, 2020 (KST) / 10 AM, October 23, 2020 (KST)

