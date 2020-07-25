Image: AD Stars
AD STARS 2020 Receives Over 20,000 Entires For The Fourth Year Running

AD STARS is pleased to confirm it has received 20,028 entries from 60 countries to this year’s awards, with an increase in entries from a diverse mix of markets around the globe. Total entries are almost on par with AD STARS 2019 when 20,645 entries were received.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank everyone who made time to enter the AD STARS 2020 Awards. The diversity of entries we received proves that creativity really does shine amid crisis. Our industry has not stopped producing purposeful ideas, which are changing the world and encouraging communities to support each other at a pivotal moment in history,” says Hwan Jin-Choi, Chair of AD STARS.

“With entries nearly doubling from Oceania markets alone, we are seeing strong support for our model as a not-for-profit festival. By not charging entry fees, we hope to create a level playing field for agencies of all sizes. Judging is already underway, and we would like to wish this year’s entrants the best of luck.”

AD STARS received the biggest year-on-year increase in entries from Italy, Belgium, Russia, Bolivia, Chile, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and Belarus. Entries also grew by over 50% from the following countries: New Zealand (up 146% year-on-year), Pakistan (103%), United Kingdom (94%), Czech Republic (90%), Serbia (83%), Canada (74%), Ukraine (72%), Indonesia (70%), Malaysia (67%) and Australia (59%).

AD STARS’ entry team has already begun analyzing this year’s entries, and some interesting trends are emerging.

“Last year, we noticed a spike in technology-driven campaigns incorporating Artificial Intelligence and Mixed or Virtual Reality. This year, we are seeing more heartwarming communication ideas that reflect warm hearts such as love for mankind, love for the family, or love within a couple. Many brand strategy ideas reflect the current COVID-19 crisis and encourage people all over the world to stay strong and come together despite staying apart,” says Chloe Moon, Head of Awards at AD STARS.

Of 20,028 entries received this year, AD STARS received the highest number of entries in Film, Outdoor, Print, Design and Brand Experience & Activation. Within the Public Service Advertising category, AD STARS received the highest number of entries in Healthcare, while in Video Stars, the Branded Entertainment Videos category was most popular. There were also over 270 ‘Pivot’ entries – a special category that celebrates innovative ideas created in response to COVID-19.

All entries are now in the running to win two US$10,000 cash prizes, which AD STARS presents every year to its Grand Prix of the Year winners. An international panel of jurors is now selecting this year’s finalists.

Winners will be announced online on August 22. For more information, visit www.adstars.org

