AD STARS 2020 Reveals its Theme For This Year’s Convention

AD STARS 2020 will be held in Haeundae, Busan for three days from August 20th.

The organizing committee of the festival held a regular general meeting at the Busan Design Center yesterday to deliberate on the business plan and budget proposal.

This year’s AD STARS 2020 will be held under the theme of ‘re: ad’, to mean re-think, re-define, and re-design advertisement.

The theme has been chosen to reconsider the existing definition of advertising in the digital era where the format of advertisements are constantly changing.