AD STARS 2022 Awards Now Open For Entries Until 15th May

Calling all global advertising creatives who seek to change the world through creative solutions. AD STARS 2022 is now open for entries.

Professional and non-professional creators can submit their entries today on www.adstars.org. The deadline for entering is set to be the 15th of May 2022 (KST).

For more than 14 years, AD STARS has been the showcase of some of the world’s most innovative, forward-thinking and creative campaigns. Since its creation in 2008, AD STARS has seen the number of entry submissions grow more than 6 times its initial intake. AD STARS is one of the world’s leading creative festivals.

Entries are classified into a total of 24 categories with all entries being free of charge, with the exception of the integrated and innovation categories. This makes AD STARS one of the most inclusive creative festivals.

The full list of AD STAR categories is as follows :

ADSTARS: Film, Print, Outdoor, Radio & Audio, Design, Interactive, Mobile, Data Insights, Social & Influencer, PR, Brand Experience & Activation, Direct, Media, Integrated, Innovation, Diverse Insights, Place Brand, Creative eCommerce

VIDEO STARS AWARDS: Branded Information Video, Branded Entertainment Videos, Branded Viral Videos, Non-Branded Videos

PSA AWARDS: Special Category (PIVOT), World Expo 2030.

Submitted campaigns will go through a rigorous judging process, with some of the world’s leading experts being part of this year’s juries. At the end of the jury deliberations, AD STARS will award up to 2 of the best campaigns, prize money worth $10 000.

Amongst, the most noticeable changes adopted by the AD STARS organizing committee this year. AD STARS, as a goal to improve the quality of the entries, pledged to limit the maximum number of parent category submissions to 6 entries per campaign. Additionally, AD STARS has created a special category (for non-professionals only) to showcase campaigns relating to Busan’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

Subsequent to last year’s ontact model (fully online), AD STARS will this year embrace a hybrid model, with many activities set to take place in Korea’s second-largest city: Busan. Jurors will be reviewing campaigns both online and in person.

KEY DATES :

Entry Deadline: 15 May 2022

Preliminary Judging :

Preliminary Judging: 27 June to 6th July 2022 (online)

Final Judging :

First-round Judging: online 18 July to 27 July 2022.

Second Round Judging: Juries will meet for online discussions between the 4th of August to the 12th of August 2022.

Final Round Judging: The Executive Jury will select a maximum of two “Grand Prix of the Year” winners on the 24th of August 2022.

AD STARS 2022 will be held in Busan and online between the 25th of August to the 27th of August 2022.

For more information, follow AD Stars on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn or visit adstars.org