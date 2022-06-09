Ad Stars Rebrands Itself to ‘Mad Stars’

South Korea’s Ad Stars award show has rebranded itself as “Mad Stars” the organization announced today. The new name is an acronym for “Marketing, Advertising, and Digital”.

“It’s an exciting new name because it reflects the more multidisciplinary approach the industry is taking,” said Paul Conversy, Awards Manager at Mad Stars.

“With advertisers already embracing marketing and digital solutions, it’s only natural that our creativity awards show should reflect that change in its name.”

The annual awards show will have additional features at Mad Stars 2022 including a business matching program called ‘Global Business Market’ with the aim of helping to “identify and connect companies who have the potential to collaborate together.”

There will also be a further expansion of the ‘Global MAD Academy’ will be expanded further. The initiative is an educational program for junior professionals and university students in the marketing and creative industry. Renowned marketing expert, Philip Kotler, will participate as a keynote speaker at the conference.

“It’s always been our belief that extraordinary ideas, those that seem mad at first, can and will change the world, so we’re embracing the mad adjective and acronym,” said Hwan Jin Choi, Chairperson of Mad Stars.

The Mad Stars event this year will be held simultaneously offline at the BEXCO conference center in Busan, South Korea, and online on the Mad Stars website.

The event will take place for three days from August 25 (KST) until August 27th. The theme of this year’s festival is ‘MAD (Find extraordinary ideas to change the world)’.

