AD STARS Seeking Public Help For Creative Ideas for Busan’s 2030 World Expo Bid

AD STARS 2022 has created a special entry category to encourage members of the public from around the world to submit promotional ideas to help bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan.

Members of the public have until the 15th of June to submit their promotion ideas. There are no entry fees.

AD STARS 2022, which marks its 15th anniversary this year, will help support Busan’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 by creating a special entry category.

This special category is called “A Campaign to support South Korea’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan”, and is located under the “place brand” category.

“Looking towards the future and transformation via innovation are intrinsic values of AD STARS, these are also the core themes of Busan’s bid to host the World Expo 2030. So it’s only natural that AD STARS 2022 would play a key role in showcasing some of the public’s creative ideas relating to Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid,” Mr. Choi, Chairman of the AD STARS festival stated.

The winning entries will be selected as part of AD STARS 2022 which is composed of over 300 global experts and leaders from the field of Marketing, Advertising, Technology, and Creativity. The winning entries will be announced on the website on July 15 (Fri), and the best entries will be showcased during the AD STARS 2022 festival.

Furthermore, AD STARS will undertake further events and activities related to the World EXPO 2030 BUSAN, KOREA.

Through this, AD STARS aims to assist the government in attracting interest in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan. AD STARS will seek additional original promotional solutions and organize conference programs relating to the World Expo 2030.

For more information about AD STARS 2022 or to submit an entry, visit www.adstars.org.