Busan News

Add K-Pass to Your Dongbaek Pass and Get a Bigger Refund

By Haps Staff

Starting August 1st, citizens in Busan who use public transportation costing up to 45,000 won per month will receive fare reimbursement benefits.

The city of Busan will implement the ‘K-Pass-Dongbaek’ program, which combines the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s ‘K-Pass’ with Busan’s ‘Dongbaek Pass.’

The Dongbaek Pass, launched on August 1st last year as the first of its kind in the country, reimburses users up to 45,000 won in regional currency ‘Dongbaekjeon’ if their monthly public transportation expenses exceed 45,000 won in Busan.

The K-Pass, introduced by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on May 1st, offers tiered reimbursements for using public transportation nationwide between 15 and 60 times per month: 20% for general users, 30% for youth (ages 19-34), and 53% for low-income individuals.

