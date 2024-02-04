‘Admiral Yi Sun-sin Battle of Noryang Big Star Pilgrimage Road’ Construction Begins

Namhae has officially commenced the construction of the ‘Admiral Yi Sun-sin Battle of Noryang Big Star Pilgrimage Road.’

The ‘General Yi Sun-sin Victory Site Pilgrimage Project’ involves the participation of ten cities and counties in Gyeongnam.

The project focuses on creating a pilgrimage route in the Gwaneumpo area with an investment of 5.9 billion won.

The route is being built under the themes of ‘Border-Free Road’ and ‘Ungu Pilgrimage Road.’

The project includes the installation of an observation facility providing a historical overview of the Battle of Noryang, a designated photo zone, and a coastal deck.

Having completed the investment review in January, Namhae-gun aims to initiate the detailed design phase in the second half of the year, following the completion of the basic concept.