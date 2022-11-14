Admission to Chokseokru, Uigisa, and Uiam in Jinjuseong is Restricted

From the 14th, visitors are restricted from visiting Chokseokru, Uigisa, and Uiam in Jinjuseong until the end of December due to the roof repair work of Chokseokru.

Jinju City is carrying out the roof repair work of Chokseokru in Jinjuseong (Gyeongsangnam-do Tangible Cultural Heritage No. 666) from the 14th to the end of December.

Chokseokru, which was burnt down during the Korean War, was rebuilt in 1960 and then cracked due to aging. In response, Jinju City announced that it would invest 120 million won in repairs to preserve cultural assets and ensure the safety of visitors.

Chokseok Pavilion is a symbol of Jinju and has been called one of the three major pavilions in Korea along with Bubyeok Pavilion in Pyongyang and Yeongnam Pavilion in Miryang since ancient times.

It has been at the center of major national history since its foundation, such as the Mongol invasion in 1254, the Japanese invasion in 1379, the Imjin War, and the Korean War.