Adolescent Gambling Addiction on the Rise in Korea

The number of adolescents who have been treated for gambling addiction has been steadily increasing over the past five years, sharply rising during the pandemic.

According to data received by representative Kim Do-eub of the National Assembly’s Administrative Safety Committee, 7,063 adolescents were treated for gambling addiction between 2017 and 2021.

By year, it steadily increased by some one thousand cases during that time before it exploded during the pandemic, surging by 2,269 cases in 2021.

