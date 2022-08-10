Advanced Busan Biennale Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets for the 2022 Busan Biennale, an event where world-class artworks are exhibited, are on sale.

This year’s event runs from September 3rd to November 6th at the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, and Pier 1 at North Port.

Tickets are 12,000 won for adults, 6,000 won for students, and 4,000 won for children, and a 25% discount is available if bought before September 2nd.

Tickets can be found on TicketLink and must be exchanged for physical tickets at either the museum or North Port ticket offices.

This year’s exhibition runs 65 days under the theme “We, on the Rising Wave”.