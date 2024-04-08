Busan News

Advisory Put Out Nationwide for Mosquitoes Carrying Encephalitis

By Haps Staff

A nationwide advisory concerning Japanese encephalitis has been issued, including the city of Busan, urging citizens to take precautions against mosquito bites during outdoor activities.

The warning comes after the discovery of Japanese encephalitis vector mosquitoes, particularly the little red house mosquito, in Wando-gun and Jeju-si, Jeollanam-do. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency issued the advisory on March 30, prompted by the presence of these mosquitoes.

Japanese encephalitis is transmitted primarily through the bite of infected mosquitoes, particularly active at night.

While many cases show mild symptoms like fever and headache, some progress to acute encephalitis, which can be fatal in 20-30% of cases.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the best way to prevent Japanese encephalitis is vaccination.

Children 12 months to 12 years of age who are eligible for the National Immunization Program can receive free vaccinations.

You can get it at any time of the year in line with the recommended timing of your child’s vaccinations.

Immunization is also recommended for adults who do not have immunity or have a high risk of infection from mosquito exposure.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Floating Hotel Project Off Gwangalli Beach Hits Dead End

Busan Unveils Plan to Revitalize Over 670 Kilometers of Coastline and Riverbanks

Busan Lotte Tower Construction Delays Persist

Early Voting for 22nd National Assembly Election Begins Today

Busan Unveils “Film and Video Industry Advancement” Plan at Future Innovation Conference

Traffic Toward Dalmaji Restricted After Rains Cause Mountainside Collapse

The Latest

Saturday’s “Kakao Games: Game OST Festival” Postponed

Yangsan City’s Sports Infrastructure Expansion Announced

Eat Like a Local: Delicious and Affordable BBQ at Woodonok in Seomyeon

2024 Busan One Asia Festival Unveils Full Lineup for Its ‘Big Concert’

Don’t Miss Out On Holi Hai This Saturday at Nami Island

Korea in Photos: Digging for Spring in the Namhae Mud Flats

Busan
clear sky
14.3 ° C
14.3 °
14.3 °
52 %
9.7kmh
1 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 