Advisory Put Out Nationwide for Mosquitoes Carrying Encephalitis

A nationwide advisory concerning Japanese encephalitis has been issued, including the city of Busan, urging citizens to take precautions against mosquito bites during outdoor activities.

The warning comes after the discovery of Japanese encephalitis vector mosquitoes, particularly the little red house mosquito, in Wando-gun and Jeju-si, Jeollanam-do. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency issued the advisory on March 30, prompted by the presence of these mosquitoes.

Japanese encephalitis is transmitted primarily through the bite of infected mosquitoes, particularly active at night.

While many cases show mild symptoms like fever and headache, some progress to acute encephalitis, which can be fatal in 20-30% of cases.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the best way to prevent Japanese encephalitis is vaccination.

Children 12 months to 12 years of age who are eligible for the National Immunization Program can receive free vaccinations.

You can get it at any time of the year in line with the recommended timing of your child’s vaccinations.

Immunization is also recommended for adults who do not have immunity or have a high risk of infection from mosquito exposure.