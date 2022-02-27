Affordable Wellness Technology to Streamline Your Lifestyle

With technology continually advancing, it is likely that you have seen and observed a plethora of wearable electronic gadgets that claim to boost your health and contribute to your wellness.

People have turned to the latest wellness tools, and to a technology lifestyle, to tackle the rising health crisis of the times and to improve their general wellbeing. The best part? Opting for a lifestyle that fuses tech and wellness is actually making a difference in how people spend their lives.

The increasingly mainstream availability of fitness tools helps us to keep track of our mental and physical health – so use the guide below to make your technology lifestyle one of health and happiness.

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, it has become challenging to maintain our health. We all know that we need to eat healthily, exercise daily, meditate regularly, get enough sleep, practice self-care and keep ourselves hydrated to lead a happy and healthy life. But how many of us are actually taking time out to practice these essential self-care activities? The main aim of technology is to make our everyday lives easier. If you are wondering how the tech lifestyle can help to amplify your general wellbeing, keep on reading.

Before proceeding further you need to know; what is wellness technology? In simple words, the term wellness technology or fitness/healthiness tools refers to a set of wearable tech gadgets that enables you to improve your overall health and keep a track of your general well-being. This includes the use of smartwatches, meditation-tracking devices, smart jewelry, and aura devices.

We have rounded up some of the best and most affordable wellness technology tools for you to practice self-care and level up your general wellbeing. Have a look:

Thanks to advancement in technology, wearable smart jewelry (rings, bracelets, and necklaces) have gained immense popularity in recent years. Bonus point? They are super chic, fashionable and help you keep track of your personal well-being.

These devices monitor your sleep schedule, track your water consumption, calculate your daily intake of calories and provide suggestions to help you manage your health better.

The built-in sensors and microprocessors monitor BP and pulse rate. With these devices by your side, get ready to look great whilst improving your general health. You can connect them to multiple devices to monitor your daily activity.

Apps such as My Fitness Pal can be immensely helpful when it comes to taking care of your health in today’s fast-paced world. The app is equipped with features that help you to track your eating habits and also assist with coming up with meal ideas for you. You can keep count of your calories while traveling, working, or sleeping by installing this app on your smartwatch or mobile phone.

Exercising regularly and eating healthy meals diminishes the likelihood of developing anxiety and lethargy. Nutritious food enables you to feel happy, full of energy and promotes general wellness.

Similarly, working out regularly elevates your mood and relieves feelings of stress and anxiety. From customized workout plans to yoga sessions and healthy meal prep ideas approved by a nutritionist – these fitness tracking apps help you to bring transformational change into your life. The virtual coaching programs available on these apps enable you to put together a plan for cognitive and physical exercises based upon your needs.

Wearable blood pressure monitors

Wearable blood pressure monitors can also be a great way to improve your wellness. The oscillometric blood pressure monitor looks like a typical smartwatch but is equipped with a plethora of useful features. The device keeps a track of your blood pressure rate, steps taken, calories burnt, and pulse rate so you can keep your blood pressure under control.

Connect the monitor with your mobile phone or laptop to view, compare and track your daily habits and keep your blood pressure in check. The best part about incorporating a wearable monitor is it calculates the blood pressure rate conveniently by gathering biological data from your body. Wearable technology is a great innovation to improve your lifestyle and facilitate better general health.

Meditation gadgets and devices

Meditation helps in restoring inner peace by eliminating feelings of constant stress and anxiety. The ability of meditation to provide you with a deep state of relaxation and a tranquil mind is phenomenal. A technology lifestyle can motivate you to begin practicing meditation, yoga, and mindfulness, and maintain these activities as part of your daily routine.

Just a few days of training can contribute to wellness, improve your concentration and help diminish your stress levels. Wearable meditation tools are available to encourage your practice of mindfulness.

These devices usually come with a headpiece and a tracking app. They monitor your brainwaves to deepen your practice and amplify the results. The headpiece reduces the noise around you so you can concentrate effectively without any distraction. Using natural sounds of ocean waves, rain, and seashore, the meditation tracking devices also come with a range of different programs that cater to everybody’s needs. We tried them and the results were pleasing and relaxing.

Massaging devices (seats and cushions)

If you are suffering from burnout and wish to boost your health, we have a great enjoyable wellness solution for you!

Backed by scientific evidence, massage helps to reduce muscle soreness, eliminate stress, increase productivity, and improve immune function. Regular use of a massage chair can have tremendous positive effects on your wellness. They facilitate the stimulation and relaxation of the muscles to relieve headaches and migraines.

In today’s fast-paced world, the stress of daily chores adversely affects our quality of life. This stress directly affects the neck and shoulders, and using a massage cushion or chair is a great way to relieve muscle tension in these areas especially.

These chairs can be a little pricey to purchase, but cheaper, portable options are widely available and work wonders in your home or office! Check this one out for starters! (and it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, either.)

The regular use of wearable tech can amplify your wellness and improve your overall quality of life. Technology is a great way to connect, too – so why not visit Wellmi’s website and book an analogue in-person yoga class?

For this looking to find a local class in Busan, you can Click to register for Flexibility Focus (Starting March).