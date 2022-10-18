Events

Africa Film Festival 2022

Haps Staff

Fall in love with African films from South Africa, Morocco, Angola, and Zambia.

Not only movies but also talk concerts and music performances are prepared during the week-long festival.

Event Information

Schedule: October 2026

Venue: Small Theater, Medium Theater of the Busan Cinema Center

Hosted by: Korea-Africa Foundation, Seoul Cinema Center, African Diplomatic Corps in Korea

Cooperation: Busan World Expo Pan-Citizen Attraction Committee

Fee: Free

Screened works: 11 films, 21 screenings  

Screened works (11 films

[Opening] Hansan: The Appearance of the Dragon

Aloe Vera Ghana ) ㅣ La Femme Anjola Nigeria ) ㅣ Long live happiness South Africa )

Aida Morocco ) ㅣ Great Kilapi Angola ) ㅣ Egyptian DJ Sawa Egypt )

The Painting Zambia )  ​​ㅣ Hello Tanzania )

Noura dreams Tunisia, etc. ) ㅣ Once Upon a Time in Uganda Uganda, etc. )

Additional events

Opening Ceremony: 10/20 (Thu) 17:00 ㅣ Small Theater
African Talk with Film Experts: 10/21 (Fri) 15:00 ㅣ Small Theater
Music Cafe next to the cinema #The Second] 10/23 (Sun) 16:00 ㅣ Medium Theater

Ticket Reservations

Online and on-site ticketing is scheduled for October 19 at 9 a.m.

Four tickets per person

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
43 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 