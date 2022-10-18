Africa Film Festival 2022

Fall in love with African films from South Africa, Morocco, Angola, and Zambia.

Not only movies but also talk concerts and music performances are prepared during the week-long festival.

Event Information

Schedule: October 2026

Venue: Small Theater, Medium Theater of the Busan Cinema Center

Hosted by: Korea-Africa Foundation, Seoul Cinema Center, African Diplomatic Corps in Korea

Cooperation: Busan World Expo Pan-Citizen Attraction Committee

Fee: Free

Screened works: 11 films, 21 screenings

Screened works (11 films

[Opening] Hansan: The Appearance of the Dragon

Aloe Vera ( Ghana ) ㅣ La Femme Anjola ( Nigeria ) ㅣ Long live happiness ( South Africa )

Aida ( Morocco ) ㅣ Great Kilapi ( Angola ) ㅣ Egyptian DJ Sawa ( Egypt )

The Painting ( Zambia ) ​​ㅣ Hello ( Tanzania )

Noura dreams ( Tunisia, etc. ) ㅣ Once Upon a Time in Uganda ( Uganda, etc. )

Additional events

Opening Ceremony: 10/20 (Thu) 17:00 ㅣ Small Theater

African Talk with Film Experts: 10/21 (Fri) 15:00 ㅣ Small Theater

Music Cafe next to the cinema #The Second] 10/23 (Sun) 16:00 ㅣ Medium Theater

Ticket Reservations

Online and on-site ticketing is scheduled for October 19 at 9 a.m.

Four tickets per person