Africa Film Festival 2022

Fall in love with African films from South Africa, Morocco, Angola, and Zambia.
Not only movies but also talk concerts and music performances are prepared during the week-long festival.
Event Information
Schedule: October 2026
Venue: Small Theater, Medium Theater of the Busan Cinema Center
Hosted by: Korea-Africa Foundation, Seoul Cinema Center, African Diplomatic Corps in Korea
Cooperation: Busan World Expo Pan-Citizen Attraction Committee
Fee: Free
Screened works: 11 films, 21 screenings
Screened works (11 films
[Opening] Hansan: The Appearance of the Dragon
Aloe Vera ( Ghana ) ㅣ La Femme Anjola ( Nigeria ) ㅣ Long live happiness ( South Africa )
Aida ( Morocco ) ㅣ Great Kilapi ( Angola ) ㅣ Egyptian DJ Sawa ( Egypt )
The Painting ( Zambia ) ㅣ Hello ( Tanzania )
Noura dreams ( Tunisia, etc. ) ㅣ Once Upon a Time in Uganda ( Uganda, etc. )
Additional events
Opening Ceremony: 10/20 (Thu) 17:00 ㅣ Small Theater
African Talk with Film Experts: 10/21 (Fri) 15:00 ㅣ Small Theater
Music Cafe next to the cinema #The Second] 10/23 (Sun) 16:00 ㅣ Medium Theater
Ticket Reservations
Online and on-site ticketing is scheduled for October 19 at 9 a.m.
Four tickets per person