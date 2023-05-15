Movies & TV

Africa Film Festival 2023 Begins This Week

Haps Staff

Fall in love with African films from South Africa, Morocco, Angola, and Zambia.

Not only movies but also talk concerts and music performances are prepared during the week-long festival.

Event Information

Schedule: May 18-24

Venue: Small Theater, Medium Theater of the Busan Cinema Center

Hosted by: Korea-Africa Foundation, Seoul Cinema Center, African Diplomatic Corps in Korea

Cooperation: Busan World Expo Pan-Citizen Attraction Committee

Fee: Free

Screened works 12 films

Heliopolis (Algeria) ㅣ Macongo (Central African Republic)

Expensive AirLegacy of the SpellbookQuiet Fury (Ghana) ㅣ Taliyah (Kenya)

The Ant and the Grasshopper (Malawi) ㅣ Rock the Kasbah (Morocco) ㅣ Okapo’s Law (Nigeria)

Moot court in Africa (South Africa) ㅣ You will die at 20 (Sudan) ㅣ Under the fig tree (Tunisia)

Boys’ Lies (Zambia) ㅣ President (Zimbabwe)

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
mist
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
88 %
2.6kmh
1 %
Mon
17 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 