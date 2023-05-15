Africa Film Festival 2023 Begins This Week

Fall in love with African films from South Africa, Morocco, Angola, and Zambia.

Not only movies but also talk concerts and music performances are prepared during the week-long festival.

Event Information

Schedule: May 18-24

Venue: Small Theater, Medium Theater of the Busan Cinema Center

Hosted by: Korea-Africa Foundation, Seoul Cinema Center, African Diplomatic Corps in Korea

Cooperation: Busan World Expo Pan-Citizen Attraction Committee

Fee: Free

Screened works 12 films

Heliopolis (Algeria) ㅣ Macongo (Central African Republic)

Expensive Air, Legacy of the Spellbook, Quiet Fury (Ghana) ㅣ Taliyah (Kenya)

The Ant and the Grasshopper (Malawi) ㅣ Rock the Kasbah (Morocco) ㅣ Okapo’s Law (Nigeria)

Moot court in Africa (South Africa) ㅣ You will die at 20 (Sudan) ㅣ Under the fig tree (Tunisia)

Boys’ Lies (Zambia) ㅣ President (Zimbabwe)