After the CSAT, More Big Tests Keep Quarantine Authorities on Guard

Quarantine authorities are on alert as major universities’ entrance examination comes nearer with the end of the nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) held on Thursday.

According to Pusan National University, the education institute will hold a written essay-type examination for college admissions next Saturday.

A total of 9,574 students are due to take the test that day held over two times, once in the morning and once in the afternoon.

Another concern is centered on the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) to be held over this weekend in Busan.

According to the test organizing committee for JLPT in Busan, the second JLPT test of this year will be held at test centers in Busan, Gyeongnam, and Jeju regions on the 6th.

The test was originally due to be held at a total of 6 areas including Seoul and Jung-bu, however, due to the mass new cases of COVID-19 in the capital area, the Seoul Metropolitan area has canceled the test there and only the test centers in Busan, Gyeongnam and Jeju area remained open for test-takers.