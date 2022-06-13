Ahead of BTS’ 9th Anniversary, ARMY Celebrates Release of BTS’ New Album Proof with 3 Million Tweets in an Hour

BTS’ new anthology album Proof was embraced by fans on Twitter all over the world when it dropped on 10th June. Twitter saw an impressive 22 million Tweets on the launch day, and the most Tweeted time was from midnight to 1 am ET on 10th June when Proof was released with 3 million Tweets in just one hour.

Fans from South Korea, US, and Indonesia were the loudest on Twitter, and conversations about the group’s latest release came from all over the world, including countries like the Philippines, India, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Thailand, and Peru.

#KpopTwitter was a flurry of activity as ARMY took a trip down memory lane, enjoying hit songs from past albums, while looking ahead to the title track “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”. Clearly, the reception towards the band’s past, present, and future music was undeniably explosive.

A screenshot of BTS Proof taking over @TwitterMusic

Twitter launched custom emojis for fans to join in the festivities regardless of where they were. A grey-colored BTS symbol could be included by using hashtags #BTS and #방탄소년단, while #BTS_Proof would activate a special Proof emoji. Furthermore, #YetToCome and #TheMostBeautifulMoment would activate emojis too. Additionally, @TwitterMusic also changed its header to a BTS concept image, bio to #BTS_Proof and name to ‘Twitter Music is listening to BTS “Proof“‘ to promote the new album.

Image: Twitter

YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global K-pop Partnerships at Twitter said, “Be it to celebrate new albums, or to cheer them on at important occasions, the #BTSARMY has always stayed close to the band on Twitter. Just weeks ahead of their comeback, BTS made a trip to Washington, D.C., paying President Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) a visit to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes, sending hashtags like #BTSatTheWhiteHouse to the top of Twitter trends worldwide. With our various features and activations, we will continue to connect BTS and the fans, helping them to celebrate moments no matter where they may be in the world.”