“AI Korea 2020” to be Held in September in Busan

BeFM News

An artificial intelligence (AI) exhibition and conference will be held in Busan, where smart cities and special blockchain projects are promoted.

The ‘AI Korea 2020′ event will be held at BEXCO for three days from September 17th.

This event will be organized together with the Busan City, Busan Information Industry Promotion Agency, and BEXCO.

The main program consists of AI exhibitions and conferences.

The city will also hold the ‘AWC 2020 Busan,’ where visitors will get a chance to meet global scholars in related fields.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay 

blank
Travel

