Popular Korean singer Ailee will hold two concerts at the Main Theater of the Busan Cultural Center as part of her “Show Tok” tour.

Tickets for the shows cost:

VIP section : W132,000

R section : W121,000

S section : W99,000

The shows will have preventative measures for coronavirus and masks must be worn.

Showtimes are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

