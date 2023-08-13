Ainara Water Playground Opened in Namhae Until End of August

Namsan Park in Namhae-gun has welcomed the addition of the ‘Ainara Water Playground’, featuring exhilarating slides and fun for the kids.

Ainara Park within Namsan Park boasts convenient amenities including restrooms, shaded areas, benches, and cooling mist. Alongside these, a water playground has been set up, ensuring constant vigilance by safety management personnel to swiftly address any unforeseen circumstances.

The water playground operates daily from 11 am to 7 pm, with a mandatory requirement that children below the age of 5 be accompanied by a guardian.

The playground observes a temporary closure every Monday and during inclement weather for water quality management.