Air Busan will temporarily add 74 flights on its Jeju route until the end of this month.

As the demand for flights to Jeju increased by 14 percent this month compared to the same month last year, Air Busan said it will add 74 flights with a total of 13,860 seats on flights from Gimpo to Jeju until the end of this month, supplying a total of 300,000 seats this month.