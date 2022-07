Air Busan has added a second weekly flight from Busan to Fukuoka.

Flights resumed from May 31 and were offered once a week on Tuesday. It now currently operates on Tuesday and Friday.

The 55-minute flight departs from Gimhae at 9:55 a.m. and from Fukuoka at 11:45 a.m.

Air Busan uses an Airbus 320-200 which has 180 seats.

The airline is expected to increase the flights to four times a week in August when expected visa-free travel between Korea and Japan is expected to be restored.