Air Busan Increases Some Domestic Routes From Jeju Island

Air Busan has announced a temporary increase in two flights from Jeju Island as domestic travel demand has begun to see a slight increase.

They increased the number of flights between Busan and Jeju from three times daily to five times until the 28th, and increased the Gimpo to Jeju route from twice to three times a day.

Prior to the occurrence of Corona 19, Air Busan operated 10 round trips daily from Busan to Jeju and five round trips daily to Gimpo to Jeju.

The temporary increase has been attributed to most countries having entry bans on Koreans and foreigners in Korea and people looking to escape their homes due to coronavirus.

The boarding rate of recent flights from Busan to Jeju has been 92%.