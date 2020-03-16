Travel

Air Busan Increases Some Domestic Routes From Jeju Island

Haps Staff

Air Busan has announced a temporary increase in two flights from Jeju Island as domestic travel demand has begun to see a slight increase.

They increased the number of flights between Busan and Jeju from three times daily to five times until the 28th, and increased the Gimpo to Jeju route from twice to three times a day.

Prior to the occurrence of Corona 19, Air Busan operated 10 round trips daily from Busan to Jeju and five round trips daily to Gimpo to Jeju.

The temporary increase has been attributed to most countries having entry bans on Koreans and foreigners in Korea and people looking to escape their homes due to coronavirus.

The boarding rate of recent flights from Busan to Jeju has been 92%.

Haps Staff
Dine & Drink

Partitions While Dining is the Newest Trend in Korea During Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
With the coronavirus all but changing the daily life of people in Korea, dining at work has also spawned a new trend -- partition dining.
Read more

Review: Costco’s New BLT Sandwich

Dine & Drink Taehyeong Kim -
For reasons that I've never understood, a BLT sandwich in Korea is almost never, a BLT sandwich.
Read more

HAPS 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Guide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan has its fair share of parties, and we’ve got you covered on where to go to celebrate this year.
Read more

Johnny Rockets Offers a “Dipped in Cheese Burger”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
ohnny Rockets in Korea has begun its latest offering -- the "Dipped in Cheese Burger".
Read more

Travel

