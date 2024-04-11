Travel

Air Busan Introduces Irregular Flights Between Busan and Toyama

By Haps Staff

Air Busan has unveiled plans to operate six round-trip irregular flights connecting Busan and Toyama from the 7th to the 22nd of next month.

This initiative follows the success of similar flights between the two cities in May and October last year, which boasted a remarkable 90% load factor.

Departing from Gimhae International Airport at 1:50 p.m., the outbound flight arrives at the local airport in Toyama at 3:15 p.m., with the return leg departing at 4:10 p.m. and arriving back at Gimhae International Airport at 5:55 p.m.

Renowned for the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, often dubbed the “Alps of the East,” Toyama attracts visitors year-round, particularly during April to June when tourists flock to witness the spectacular snow walls towering up to 20 meters high.

Other popular attractions in Toyama include the majestic Kurobe Gorge, the UNESCO World Heritage site of Shirakawa-go, and Kenrokuen, one of Japan’s esteemed three major gardens.

