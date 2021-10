Air Busan is introducing a meal kit made with Busan’s iconic pork soup.

The local low-cost carrier, Air Busan, announced that it has launched ‘Air Busan Meal Kit’ to serve passengers with two types of pork soup: regular pork soup and sundae pork soup.

All passengers boarding Air Busan Flight BX8813 (Gimpo → Gimhae, 12:30 p.m.) on the 22nd will be given a free coupon where they will get an ‘Air Busan Meal Kit’.