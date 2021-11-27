Image: WikiCommons
Air Busan Resumes Busan to Guam Route

International flights at Gimhae Airport will resume after being suspended for a year and seven months.

Starting with the route to Guam yesterday, the airport will operate a route to Saipan twice a week and a route to Guam once a week.

The Air Busan flight left Gimhae International Airport at 8:05 a.m. and returned around 6:30 p.m.

Quarantine authorities from the city government and the airport have confirmed related tasks such as the relocation of personnel. Staff dispatched to Busan Port with the suspension of international flights have returned to the airport.

The city government also decided to take charge of the treatment of imported cases from the airport.

It will also have to strengthen its long-term quarantine system as it plans to increase international flights to run seven times a week.

 

