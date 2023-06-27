Air Busan Resumes Flights From Busan to Macau

Air Busan has announced the revival of its Busan-Macau route, marking the resumption of operations after a suspension of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline plans to recommence flights on July 25th, re-establishing a connection that had been on hold for approximately three years and four months.

The Busan-Macau route will be serviced by Air Busan three times a week, specifically on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

This development follows Air Busan’s earlier reintroduction of the Busan-Xi’an and Busan-Zhangjiajie routes in May, as well as the current daily operation of the Busan-Kaohsiung route since July 1st.

By expanding its routes to China and the Greater China region, Air Busan aims to cater to a broader range of travelers.

Scheduled departures for the Busan-Macau flight will take place from Gimhae Airport at 10:05 p.m., reaching Macau International Airport at 12:40 a.m. the following day. The return flight is scheduled to depart from Macau at 1:50 a.m. and arrive at Gimhae Airport at 6:20 a.m.. The estimated flight time for this journey is approximately 3 hours and 35 minutes. Air Busan will deploy its A320 aircraft, which offers a seating capacity of 180 passengers, on this route.

With the resumption of the Busan-Macau route, Air Busan will provide the sole direct flight option from Gimhae Airport to Macau. Prior to the pandemic, this route had enjoyed considerable popularity, boasting an average occupancy rate of approximately 81% between 2018 and 2019.

Moreover, the close proximity of Macau to Hong Kong enables travelers to conveniently explore both destinations. A one-hour ferry ride connects the two cities, making it convenient for tourists to plan a combined trip. Hong Kong offers various attractions, including Disneyland, which is especially popular among families seeking an enjoyable vacation experience.