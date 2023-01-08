Air Busan Resumes Flights From Gimhae to Clark

Air Busan started its first new route this year, the Busan-Clark route in the Philippines.

Along with the expansion of routes to Japan, Air Busan has also significantly expanded routes to Southeast Asia since last month, continuing to improve performance.

In line with the winter vacation season, operations resumed on the Busan-Kota Kinabalu route, and actively increased the number of flights on popular Southeast Asian routes, such as Bangkok, Danang, and Nha Trang, at both Gimhae and Incheon Airports.

In November of last year, a total of 60 flights were operated from Gimhae Airport to three Southeast Asian routes (Bangkok, Cebu, and Danang), recording more than 9,000 passengers.

However, last month, a total of 142 flights were operated on 5 routes (Bangkok, Cebu, Danang, Nha Trang, Kota Kinabalu), increasing the number of flights by 2.37 times, and the number of passengers on board increased by 2.77 times to more than 25,000.

The popularity of these Southeast Asian routes is expected to continue this month due to the winter vacation and Lunar New Year holidays.

Clark is a Philippines travel destination where you can enjoy the largest water park in the country, various marine sports, and golf.

Air Busan’s Busan-Clark flight is operated four times a week — Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday — and departs from Gimhae Airport at 9:30 pm and arrives at Clark Field Airport in the Philippines at 12:10 a.m.

The return flight departs from the local airport at 1:40 am and arrives at Gimhae Airport at 6:10 am.

Flight time is approximately 3 hours 40 minutes.