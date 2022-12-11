Air Busan Resumes Regular Flights Between Busan and Narita

Air Busan’s regular flights between Busan and Narita, Japan have resumed after 32 months.

Air Busan resumed regular flights to Narita, starting with flight BX112 from Busan to Narita on the 9th.

Air Busan operates 8 round trips a day on 4 Japanese routes, the largest number among airlines serving Gimhae Airport (Fukuoka 4 times, Osaka 2 times, Sapporo 1 time, Narita 1 time), proving that it is the ‘Number 1 airline to fly to Japan’.

Air Busan’s Narita route had some irregular flights, such as chartered flights for BTS’ Busan concert last October, but regular flights have resumed after 32 months.

It departs from Gimhae International Airport at 8:05 am and arrives at Natira International Airport at 10:10 am. The flight time is approximately 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Air Busan operated two round-trip flights daily on the Busan-Narita route before COVID-19, recording a boarding rate of over 80% every year due to steady commercial and tourist demand.

In December and January, there is a lot of demand for tourism to feel the Christmas atmosphere and enjoy the wonderful night view, such as the ‘Tokyo Christmas Market’, so it was decided to resume operations this month.