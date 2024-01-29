Image: WikiCommons
Air Busan Running Large Promotion on its Summer Flights Through Wednesday

By Haps Staff

Air Busan has launched its most significant discount promotion of the year to commemorate the commencement of its international summer schedule.

The ‘FLY&SALE’ event, scheduled to run until the 31st, offers airfares with discounts of up to 95% across 24 routes, encompassing both domestic and international destinations.

Sales for Japan routes commenced at 11 a.m. on the 29th, with other routes, including domestic routes and Southeast Asia, slated to begin at 11 a.m. on the 30th.

The promotional ticket fares are based on the total one-way fare, encompassing fuel surcharges and airport facility usage fees.

Departing from Busan, prices are set as follows:

Fukuoka/Matsuyama at 64,000 won

Tokyo (Narita) at 73,000 won

Macao at 89,000 won

Taipei/Kaohsiung at 99,000 won

Da Nang at 109,000 won

Bangkok, Vientiane, and Kota Kinabalu start at 129,900 won.

For departures from Incheon, promotional tickets range from 79,000 won to Osaka, 94,800 won to Tokyo (Narita) and Sapporo, 129,000 won to Nha Trang, and 134,900 won to Bangkok and Vientiane.

The promotional ticket’s travel period spans from January 30 to March 30 for domestic flights and from March 31 to October 26 for international flights. Ticket purchases can be made through the Air Busan website and mobile web/app.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

