Air Busan Running Promotion On 20 International Destinations From Today

Air Busan will run a promotion on airline tickets on 20 international routes departing from Busan and Incheon.

During the promotion, Air Busan will offer up to 95% discounts compared to regular fares.

The promotion will start with Japanese routes on May 20 at 11 a.m., followed by routes to China and Southeast Asia at 11 a.m. on May 21, and will run until May 31.

The travel period is from May 20 to August 31, varying by route.

Tickets can be purchased through the Air Busan website, mobile web, and app.