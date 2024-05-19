Image: WikiCommons
Domestic Destinations

Air Busan Running Promotion On 20 International Destinations From Today

By Haps Staff

Air Busan will run a promotion on airline tickets on 20 international routes departing from Busan and Incheon.

During the promotion, Air Busan will offer up to 95% discounts compared to regular fares.

The promotion will start with Japanese routes on May 20 at 11 a.m., followed by routes to China and Southeast Asia at 11 a.m. on May 21, and will run until May 31.

The travel period is from May 20 to August 31, varying by route.

Tickets can be purchased through the Air Busan website, mobile web, and app.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: Trick Art Experience at Sacheon Sea

Korea Destinations: Nosan Park Transformed Into a Nighttime Light Park

Korea Destinations: Beautiful Flower Paths in Daegu

Korea Destinations: 10th Hadong Bukcheon Flower Poppy Festival

Korea Destinations: Jeju Food and Wine Festival

Korea Destinations: Car-free Sunday’s Jamsu Bridge Tubeok Tubeok Festival

The Latest

Busan Hosts 52nd Traditional Coming of Age Ceremony Today

Sacheon Unveils Double-Decker Buses

Korea-China-Japan Children’s Art Fair

What’s On in Busan: May 20 – May 26

제52회 성년의 날 기념 「전통 성년례」 개최

Light Up Your Summer With Starbucks June Promotion

Busan
clear sky
18.7 ° C
18.7 °
18.7 °
68 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Sun
19 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 