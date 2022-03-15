Air Busan Suspends Flights to Vladivostok

Air Busan will temporarily suspend its flights to and from Russia’s Vladivostok from the 19th of this month until the 15th of April.

Amid the unstable situation in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine,

Air Busan decided to temporarily suspend the flights for the safety of passengers.

It will decide on whether to resume the flights based on the situation on-site.

Korean Air Suspends Flights to Russia

South Korean national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. said today that it will suspend routes to Russia until the end of April due to safety concerns involving Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, Korean Air said that it will temporarily halt the operation of passenger jets to Moscow and Vladivostok, and cargo planes that are bound for Europe via Moscow until the end of next month.

Flights on some routes from Incheon to Europe and the United States will take a detour to avoid the Russian and Ukraine airspace.